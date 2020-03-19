15:58
Account to combat coronavirus opened in Kyrgyzstan

An account has been opened in Kyrgyzstan for transfer of funds for measures to prevent penetration and spread of coronavirus in the country. The Ministry of Finance reported.

An individual account 4402011000101373 was opened for the Ministry of Health in national currency. To transfer funds, you have to use the element code «14 511 100 — Incomes addressed to the state.»

In addition, voluntary and grant funds in foreign currency are to be transferred to a foreign currency account (in U.S. dollars) for subsequent crediting on the account of the Ministry of Health.

Correspondent Bank: Federal Reserve Bank of New York, New York, USA, SWIFT: FRNYUS33

Beneficiary bank: National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic, Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic, 168, Chui Str., 720040 Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic SWIFT: NBKIKG22

Correspondent account number: 0210-8671-5

Beneficiary: Central Treasury of the Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic

Beneficiary account: No. 1013350100590106
