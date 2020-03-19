Government of Kyrgyzstan to purchase wheat for 400 million soms

A proposal for purchase of 20,000 tons of wheat for 411 million soms was submitted to the Government for consideration. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said the day before at the meeting.

According to him, 400 million soms will be allocated from the republican budget for the purchase of wheat. In addition, Aiyl Bank OJSC and RSK Bank will also allocate 400 million soms.

The head of Government noted that in connection with the registration of coronavirus cases in the country, the Cabinet has two main tasks: to combat the virus and minimize its consequences. The Government should not allow hype in the markets and stores that happened last week.

Food reserves in the country are enough to prevent speculation. Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev

«The warehouses have the necessary stocks of wheat and flour. There should not be problems in the matter of providing the country with the necessary food and essential goods. Cargo traffic across the border is in normal mode. I spoke twice with the Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and the Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin. Our opinions coincide in everything. Even if our borders are closed, there should be no restrictions on cargo traffic,» the Prime Minister stressed.

Three cases of coronavirus infection in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan were reported yesterday. The infected came from a mini hajj in Saudi Arabia.

An emergency regime has been introduced in Suzak district.