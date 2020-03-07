11:47
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Erkin Asrandiev: Kyrgyzstan has sufficient stock of products

«The country has a sufficient stock of food products. There is no reason for concern,» the Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Asrandiev said at a working meeting on the impact of coronavirus infection on the economic situation in the country.

According to him, an analysis of the possible impact of coronavirus on the economy of Kyrgyzstan is being conducted. But the country currently has the necessary stock of food products sufficient to cover emerging demand. Along with this, authorized state bodies monitor prices in grocery markets and in the retail network. The temporary closure of borders with China has not yet affected the food security situation, since imports from this country accounted for only 3 percent of the total volume of imported products.

«Consumer goods mainly came to Kyrgyzstan from China. Due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the plants stopped working. But it became known that many enterprises have resumed their work and will soon begin to supply their products, including for export. We, together with our manufacturers, check the availability of stocks of raw materials and accessories. For example, raw materials will last at least two months in the light industry. By the time the raw materials are over, the supply of necessary materials from China will resume,» Erkin Asrandiev assured.

Kyrgyzstan did not impose restrictions on cargo transportation from China due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

«Control measures over the transported goods were strengthened to prevent the import and spread of coronavirus during the movement of goods across the state border. This applies to all types of transport, including rail. The decrease in rail traffic was due primarily to the limitation of traffic in China itself. As of today, dispatch of freight trains to Europe and Central Asia has been restored in the north of the PRC,» the Deputy Prime Minister said.
link: https://24.kg/english/145796/
views: 26
Print
Related
Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 100,000 people
At least 1,333 people tested for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
13 Kyrgyzstanis try to hide visits to countries with coronavirus cases
Kyrgyz drivers stuck at Iran’s border ask Foreign Ministry to resolve issue
SDMK decides to tell about coronavirus during Friday prayers
Kyrgyzstan to launch production of medical masks
Kyrgyzstan not to introduce quarantine at educational institutions
Kazakhstan restricts entry of Kyrgyzstanis with domestic passports
Government of Kyrgyzstan allocates 30 mln soms for coronavirus prevention
Number of people infected with coronavirus grows by 2,900 people for a day
Popular
Kyrgyzstan bans mass cultural events due to coronavirus Kyrgyzstan bans mass cultural events due to coronavirus
Sooronbai Jeenbekov comments on rally in support of Sadyr Japarov Sooronbai Jeenbekov comments on rally in support of Sadyr Japarov
Government: Economy of Kyrgyzstan suffers losses due to coronavirus Government: Economy of Kyrgyzstan suffers losses due to coronavirus
Theaters of Bishkek suspend performances due to coronavirus Theaters of Bishkek suspend performances due to coronavirus
7 March, Saturday
11:36
Erkin Asrandiev: Kyrgyzstan has sufficient stock of products Erkin Asrandiev: Kyrgyzstan has sufficient stock of pro...
11:20
Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 100,000 people
10:55
All schools in Kyrgyzstan to be covered by hot meals by 2023
08:58
Rallies ban: Mayor Aziz Surakmatov abandons unconstitutional initiative
08:45
At least 1,333 people tested for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
6 March, Friday
18:04
Man kills wife, stabs child with knife in Bishkek
17:53
13 Kyrgyzstanis try to hide visits to countries with coronavirus cases
16:38
Rallies banned in Leninsky district of Bishkek
16:15
Kyrgyz drivers stuck at Iran’s border ask Foreign Ministry to resolve issue