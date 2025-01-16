14:38
32 food enterprises in Kyrgyzstan meet international quality standards

More than 30 food enterprises in Kyrgyzstan have adopted international quality standards. The Ministry of Agriculture reported.

The ministry reports that the country has 415 large and medium-sized enterprises and 10,800 individual entrepreneurs engaged in the production of food products, beverages, and tobacco products.

The largest number of enterprises are located in Bishkek and Chui region — 146 and 136 enterprises, respectively. They account for the majority of food production in the country.

In addition to enterprises, there are over 10,000 individual entrepreneurs in Kyrgyzstan involved in the food industry, most of whom are located in Osh region — more than 3,000 entrepreneurs.

As of early 2025, at least 32 enterprises have implemented international food quality and safety standards such as HACCP, ISO 22000, and Global G.A.P.
