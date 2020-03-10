Over 200 imprisoned for life demand humanization in Kyrgyzstan

Sentenced to life in prison, who went on a hunger strike, demand humanization under the new criminal law. The State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

More than 200 prisoners kept in Bishkek detention center 1, detention center 5, penal colonies No. 19, 1 and 16 went on the hunger strike.

«We received a written statement from the prisoners. It announces an indefinite hunger strike. The prisoners make demands to the judicial and supervisory authorities regarding protection of their constitutional rights in terms of enforcement of new legislation — humanization, pardon. The relevant services of the State Penitentiary Service conduct explanatory work with the convicts with the involvement of doctors. The prisoners have no complaints against the administration of the institutions,» the service said.