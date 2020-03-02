Tazalyk starts washing streets in Bishkek

Tazalyk municipal enterprise began washing the streets of Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The company’s employees replaced winter equipment by combined special equipment for washing capital’s streets.

The day before, Manas Avenue, Zhibek Zholu, Chui, Deng Xiaoping Avenues, Fuchik, Mahatma Gandhi, Baitik Baatyr, Abdrakhmanov, Tolstoy, Gagarin, Frunze, Shopokov, Ibraimov, Yunusaliev, Akhunbaev and Shabdan Baatyr Streets have been washed.

The City Hall added that sanitation and removal of municipal solid waste in the capital are carried out as usual.