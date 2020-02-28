11:57
Kyrgyzstanis most often travel to Russia, Turkey, India

Aviasales.kg experts conducted a study and found out: Russia and Turkey take the top places in the ranking of the most popular tourist destinations among Kyrgyzstanis. The top 10 also includes five Russian cities.

About 40 percent of all travelers from the Kyrgyz Republic leave for Moscow and spend an average of 20,289 soms on tickets. Istanbul takes the second place in popularity — it accounts for 10 percent of all bookings. An average cost of tickets to Turkey is 27,407 soms. St. Petersburg takes the third place in the ranking, it is visited by 4 percent of Kyrgyzstanis.

Demand for Novosibirsk and Dubai is also at a high level. They are also in the top 5.

A large Russian city of Krasnodar takes the 6th place. Tickets to the city cost an average of 21,343 soms.

At the same time, interest in traveling to Delhi is growing. Over the past year, 2 percent of Kyrgyzstanis have visited India and spent an average of 33,935 soms on tickets.

The Russian city of Yekaterinburg takes the 8th place, tickets to the city cost 20,353 soms.

The ninth place is occupied by the Republic of Korea, Seoul city. Tickets to the city are the most expensive — 47,968 soms.

Almaty city takes the last place in top 10 destinations, 1 percent of travelers from Kyrgyzstan get there by plane and spend an average of 11,592 soms on tickets.
