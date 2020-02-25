12:26
Film featuring Gerard Depardieu to be shot in Kyrgyzstan

A film with participation of a French actor Gerard Depardieu and other world-famous actors will be shot in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism of the country reported.

A working meeting between the Minister Azamat Zhamankulov and a producer of the Slovak LECA Production film studio Andrej Antonio Leca took place the day before.

«The parties discussed the issue of planned shooting of the film «Human Face» by a Croatian film director Lordan Zafranovich. The protagonist of the historical movie will be the statesman, political and public figure Alexander Dubcek, who spent his childhood in Kyrgyzstan,» the statement says.

The filming is planned to begin in the second half of 2021 in Kyrgyzstan. The film will be released in 2022, in honor of the 100th anniversary of the birth of Alexander Dubcek.

Antonio Leсa stressed that the film would be of interest to both the young and the older generation.
