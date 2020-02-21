12:38
Kyrgyz Pochtasy announces essay contest with trip to Switzerland as prize

Kyrgyz Pochtasy state-owned enterprise, together with the Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan, invites children under 15 to take part in an essay competition of the epistolary genre. Press service of the State Registration Service reported.

The competition is held as part of the 49th International Essay Contest for Young People under the auspices of the Universal Postal Union. At least 192 countries participate in the competition. It will last until April 2, 2020.

The theme of the essay is «Write a message to an adult about the world we live in.»

Works are accepted in Kyrgyz or Russian.

A child whose essay will take the first place will have an opportunity to participate in the 49th International Epistolary Genre Essay Contest for Young People in Bern (Switzerland).

More details about the contest conditions are available here.
