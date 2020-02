Kyrgyzstani Aiperi Medet kyzy won a silver medal at the Asian Women’s Wrestling Championship.

She competed in the weight category of 76 kilograms. During the first fight, she confidently defeated Mukhlisa Normuminova (Uzbekistan), lost the second fight to Hiroe Minagawa Suzuki (Japan), and defeated Elmira Syzdykova (Kazakhstan) during the third. In the final, Aiperi repeatedly competed with Hiroe Minagawa Suzuki, but could not take revenge.

The championship takes place in New Delhi (India). Earlier, Greco-Roman wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan won silver and bronze medals.