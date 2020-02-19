11:58
Kyrgyzstanis win 3 medals at Asian Wrestling Championship

Kyrgyzstanis won three medals on the first day of the Asian Greco-Roman Wrestling Championship.

Azat Salidinov won a silver medal in the weight category of 87 kilograms. On the way to the final, he defeated Sukhrob Abdulkhaev (Tajikistan), Abbas Al Tameemi (Iraq) and Bekhruz Hedayat (Iran), and lost the decisive battle to Kumar Sunil (India).

In a weight category of 77 kilograms, Renat Ilyaz uulu defeated Sajan Sajan (India), Kodai Sakurab (Japan), lost to Pezhman Poshtam (Iran) and defeated Bekzod Umarov (Uzbekistan). As a result, he won a bronze medal.

Roman Kim also won a bronze medal in the category of 130 kilograms. He had two fights: he lost to Minseok Kim (South Korea) and defeated Singh Mehar (India).

The Asian Championship takes place on February 18-23 in New Delhi (India). The program includes Greco-Roman, women’s and freestyle wrestling tournaments.
link: https://24.kg/english/144055/
views: 72
