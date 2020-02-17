Administrative reform by Kyrk Choro: 15 aimaks instead of regions

Kyrk Choro movement proposes a new administrative-regional map of Kyrgyzstan. Former chairman of the organization Zamirbek Kochorbaev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the program of administrative reform has been developed with the aim of improving the efficiency of public administration.

«As you know, division into north and south is our problem. In our program, we propose creation of 15 aimaks instead of seven regions, some of which include the northern and southern districts. We took into account the geographical location and historical significance of the districts. It turns out that the same reform was once proposed by the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Kyrgyzstan Iskhak Razakov. There were 10 aimaks in his version,» Zamirbek Kochorbaev told.

The map created by Kyrk Choro with new division into regions:

Kyrk Choro also stresses that they support reduction of the number of deputies in the Parliament.

«Deputies should be elected not according to the party system, but by a majority one. We propose to elect three deputies from each aimak, then there will be 45 representatives from all 15 aimaks in the Parliament,» the authors of the initiative explain.

The Kyrk Choro program has a three-stage management model: together with Osh and Bishkek cities, 15 aimaks, 270 rural districts and 13 cities. Members of the movement are sure that such administrative reform will significantly reduce regional division in the country.