Leaders of scandalous Kyrk Choro movement replaced

Ruslan Adylov, 35-year-old resident of Issyk-Kul region, became the new Chairman of Kyrk Choro movement. The former head of the NGO Zamirbek Kochorbaev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the change of leadership took place in accordance with the new internal rules.

«Recently, we have made changes and additions to the charter of the organization. One of our decisions is that the age of the management team should not exceed 40 years. I do not fit this criterion any more. In this regard, we held a meeting and elected a new chairman and two his deputies. They are young guys. In addition, compatriots from Turkey, Korea and Russia joined our ranks,» Zamirbek Kochorbaev told.

According to him, the new leaders of the organization will conduct the work of Kyrk Choro at their discretion, but the main direction — to preserve and enhance the national identity of the Kyrgyz — will be continued.