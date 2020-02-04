12:03
Vulcanization points in Bishkek banned from selling old tires

Vulcanization points in Bishkek were banned from selling old tires. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

Special patrol team of the Sanitary-Ecological Inspection of the capital’s City Hall conducts raids on tire shops and leaves instructions on the prohibition of sale of old tires on the streets and roadsides.

«We set the task to get rid the city of old rubber within a month, as the residents acquire it, continue to heat houses, bath houses. If the points ignore and violate the rules of improvement, they will be fined,» the City Hall noted.

The facts of sale are asked to be reported to the Sanitary and Ecological Patrol of the City Hall at 0312658159, 0558588840.
