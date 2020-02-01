16:52
Kyrgyzstanis win gold and silver at Jiu-Jitsu Tournament in UAE

Kyrgyzstanis won two medals at the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Tournament held on January 31 in Abu Dhabi. Jiu-Jitsu Federation of the UAE reported.

Akbar Kudaibergenov competed among men with a blue belt in the weight category of 62 kilograms. He defeated the representatives of Iraq, Pakistan and Egypt and won a gold medal.

The first holder of a black belt in ju-jitsu in the Kyrgyz Republic Murtazali Murtazaliev competed in the category of 85 kilograms with the Brazilians. As a result, he won a silver medal.
