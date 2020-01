Director of the capital’s Territorial Department of the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund Bolot Mombekov was arrested in Bishkek the day before. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

It is known that he extorted €1,800 (143,000 soms) from a citizen of Kyrgyzstan. He was detained when receiving a bribe in one of the supermarkets. The Director of the Bishkek CMIF is currently in the hospital under guard.

He was detained by employees of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes.