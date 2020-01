Death toll from an earthquake in eastern Turkey rose to 40 people. RIA Novosti reported with reference to the Emergency Management Agency of Turkey.

It was previously reported about 20 dead and 1,607 injured. Rescuers pulled out bodies of two dead from the rubble in Elazig, while another is still under the rubble.

Recall, an earthquake of magnitude 6.8 with an epicenter in Sivrice region of Elazig province occurred on Friday. Shocks were felt in the eastern Turkish provinces of Adana, Hatay, Osmaniye, Tunzheli, Gaziantep, Shanliurfa, Malatya, Mardin, Samsun, Tokat, Chorum and Kayseri, as well as in northern Syria.