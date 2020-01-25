Sooronbai Jeenbekov condoles with Turkey in connection with earthquake

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov expressed his condolences to the head of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the people of Turkey in connection with the victims as a result of an earthquake in Sivrice town, Elazig province. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

«I received with deep sorrow the news of the casualties among the population as a result of the earthquake in Sivrice town, Elazig province. On behalf of the people of the Kyrgyz Republic and on my own behalf, I express my deepest condolences to you and the people of Turkey. I share the bitterness of irreparable loss with the families and friends of the victims. I wish a speedy recovery to all the victims,» the condolences telegram says.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 occurred in the east of Turkey yesterday. About 20 dead and more than 1,000 injured were reported.