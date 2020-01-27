Kyrgyzstanis win six medals at Taekwondo ITF Tournament in Moscow

Kyrgyzstanis won six medals at President Cup 2020 International Taekwondo ITF Tournament. Taekwondo Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic informed

The tournament took place on January 25-26 in Moscow. More than a thousand athletes from 11 countries participated in it. Kyrgyzstan was represented by 11 athletes, headed by the coaches Yuri Ten and Urmat Sadyrbekov.

In sparring section, Syrga Ruslanbekova and Sofia Zamalieva won gold, Rostislav Tsoi — silver, Liya Isakeeva and Islam Ramazanov — bronze medals. Sofia Zamalieva also won a bronze medal in the tulle section.

«The competition was very serious. It was hard in every battle. We will hold the championship of Bishkek in February,» the Federation reported.