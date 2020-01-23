Participants of rally in support of Batken sue Zhenish Razakov

Two participants of a rally in support of Batken filed a lawsuit against the Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zhenish Razakov. A journalist Kanyshai Mamyrkulova told 24.kg news agency.

They demand a refutation from the Deputy Prime Minister on his statement that the rally participants came out for a money reward.

«Let Zhenish Razakov prove in court who of us, how much and from whom received the money. He slandered us. Each of us demands 5 million soms from him,» Kanyshai Mamyrkulova said.

The journalist Kanyshai Mamyrkulova and a civic activist Samat Aliyev filed the lawsuit in the Pervomaisky court in Bishkek. Other rally participants expressed their willingness to support them and go to court on the social media.