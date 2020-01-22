Film in which viewer can choose plot presented in Bishkek

Presentation of the first digital interactive film Shards will take place in Bishkek on January 22. Production studio Media Kitchen reported.

The interactive film is a digital cinema format, which provides an opportunity to make a choice for the hero of the film and influence development of the plot. These actions form a variable ending of the movie, that is, they may differ depending on the decisions made.

The opportunity to make a choice with the hero is available thanks to a specially developed digital platform (website) on which the film is placed.

Shards film tells the story of radicalization of a young Zhanyl, who gets into a sect, and then — to the police. Whether the woman will be released or will get a prison term depends on decisions of a viewer. The script of the film is based on testimonies of real people convicted of extremism.

Starring: Albina Imasheva, Bolot Tentimishov, Arina Isakova.