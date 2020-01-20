14:11
150 mln soms budgeted for civil initiatives in Bishkek's budget

Bishkek residents will be able to improve infrastructure of their district at the expense of the budget. The First Deputy Mayor of the capital, Almaz Baketaev, told at a press conference.

According to him, about 150 million soms have been budgeted for the first time for implementation of civil initiatives.

«Bishkek residents can not only participate in budgeting, but also initiate projects through deputies of the Bishkek City Council to provide some types of services, aimed at improving the infrastructure. Deputies will control their implementation,» he said.

Almaz Baketaev added that incentive grant payments were also retained in the budget.

«These are applications from communities with their own contribution, when the municipality pays half the cost of the work. The civil initiative implies that a proposal will be fully implemented at the expense of the city budget,» he said.

According to him, if the idea is successful, then the municipality is ready to increase this expenditure item.
