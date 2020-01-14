12:54
Bishkek residents to be able to monitor city budget online

Bishkek residents will have an opportunity to monitor the income and expenses of the city budget online. The First Vice Mayor of the capital Almaz Baketaev announced at a planned meeting at the Bishkek City Administration.

According to him, citizens will be actively involved in formation and use of the budget.

«To ensure transparency, citizens will be provided with a civil report on a quarterly basis, information on the budgetary resource: deficit or surplus, procurement, tenders will be published in real time on the city administration portal. A page with audits will appear there in the future,» the Vice Mayor said.

Recall, Bishkek’s budget revenues are forecasted at 10.9 billion soms — almost 1.5 billion more than in 2019.

«We set the goal of bringing the budget to 12 billion for 2021. There are reserves for this,» he said.
