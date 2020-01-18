13:16
About 140 trucks stand in line at border with Kazakhstan

About 140 trucks are standing on the side of the road in front of Ak-Tilek-Avtodorozhny checkpoint. Public Relations Department of the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

The department noted that the reason for the congestion was additional checks of trucks by representatives of the Committee on Revenue of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the territory of Kazakhstan. «According to the drivers, they are waiting for shipping documents from cargo owners,» the Border Service said.

The State Border Service stressed that there were no restrictions for freight carriers when passing border control on the Kyrgyz side.

«The border guards of Kyrgyzstan check documents for the right to cross the state border and inspect vehicles for presence of prohibited narcotic drugs and their precursors, weapons and ammunition, explosives,» the Border Service added.

According to the state agency, as of 10.00, there were 20 trucks that go to Kazakhstan in line at Ak-Tilek-Avtodorozhny checkpoint.
