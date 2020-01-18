Financial police arrest former policeman in Osh city

Officers of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes detained a former policeman. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

The 35-year-old S.B. was detained the day before at Narodny store. According to preliminary data, the former Interior Ministry employee extorted a bribe.

«A man turned to the state service asking to take measures against a policeman extorting $ 1,000 from him not to institute criminal proceedings. It turned out during the detention that S.B. had not worked in the system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for several years and has been prosecuted. Previously, he was suspected of rape,» law enforcement agencies said.