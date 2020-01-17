15:55
Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev and Dmitry Medvedev talk over the phone

A telephone conversation took place between the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev, and the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Government of Russia resigns. Medvedev was offered post in Security Council
During the conversation, Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev thanked Dmitry Medvedev for fruitful joint work as the Chairman of the Government of Russia. The head of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic stressed his personal contribution to the development of Kyrgyz-Russian relations and implementation of joint projects in various fields. Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev paid special attention to joint constructive work on promotion of Eurasian integration. He noted that Kyrgyzstan highly appreciated the contribution of Dmitry Medvedev to strengthening strategic partnership and alliance between the countries.

«Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev confirmed his readiness to continue friendly dialogue and constructive work, and expressed confidence that the determination, far-sightedness and accumulated experience of Dmitry Medvedev would continue to serve the interests of development and strengthening the Russian Federation and further deepening of Kyrgyz-Russian cooperation,» the message says.
