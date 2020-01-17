Kyrgyzstan lowers fines for traffic rules violations

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a law amending Codes of Violations and Misconduct. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The law was adopted by the Parliament of the Kyrgyz Republic on December 11, 2019.

«The changes were adopted to improve the rules on violations in terms of differentiating citizens’ responsibilities, based on the principles of justice and humanism, and establishing adequate fines for certain categories of violations,» the statement says.

The law lowers the fine from 3,000 to 1,000 soms for certain types of violations of the traffic rules:

— Failure to comply with requirements of road signs;

— Failure to comply with requirements of road marking (with exception of violations of the rules of overtaking or maneuvering with entry into the oncoming lane);

— Violation of the rules of stopping or parking;

— Non-observance of a safe distance, interval or violation of the location of vehicles on the roadway or violation of traffic rules on highways;

— Failure to meet the requirements of traffic rules to stop in front of the stop line, indicated by road signs or road marking, with prohibiting traffic signal or prohibiting gesture from a traffic controller;

— Violation of the rules of overtaking or maneuvering without entry into the oncoming lane;

— Violation of the rules of using external lighting devices or warning signals (with exception of the requirement to drive all motor vehicles outside settlements with dipped headlights on in the daytime.)

At the same time, driving with a fake state number plate (sign) was transferred from the category of violations (a fine of 10,000 soms) to the category of misconduct (from 20,000 to 30,000 soms). Thus, the liability for this offense was tightened.

The law comes into force from the day of its official publication.