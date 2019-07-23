09:21
1,458 traffic violations registered in Chui region over weekend

At least 1,458 violations of the rules of the road have been registered from July 19 to July 21 in Chui region. The Main Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

Raids were held in Chui region for 3 days to increase traffic discipline, prevent traffic accidents and reduce the severity of their consequences, prevent administrative violations by vehicle drivers and pedestrians, as well as preserve the lives and health of road users, children and teenagers.

During the raids, seven protocols were drawn up for drunk driving, six — for the use of fake state number plates, six — for violation of tinting rules. In addition, 224 protocols were drawn up for exceeding the speed limit by drivers. Thirteen cars were placed on impound lots.
