At least 2,211 violations of the rules of the road have been registered in Bishkek for 6 days. Press service of the Department of the Patrol Police Service reported.

At least 64 drunk drivers were detected from March 16 to March 22; at least 21 drivers were stopped for driving a car with illegal tinting, 68 — without a driver’s license, as well as for other violations.

At least 419 vehicles were placed on impoundment lots, 213 of them — as a result of forced impoundment.