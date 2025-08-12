17:10
Nearly 690,000 traffic violations recorded in Kyrgyzstan in seven months

Since the beginning of the year, the Main Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan has recorded 689,248 traffic violations. It was announced at a meeting on the results of work for seven months chaired by the head of the Main Traffic Safety Department, Police Colonel Zhenishbek Dzhorobekov.

According to the press service, the most serious violations included:

  • 9,534 drivers operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol;
  • 106,965 cases of speeding;
  • 4,432 cases of illegal window tinting;
  • 25,114 cases of driving without the necessary documents;
  • 805 instances of reckless driving («road hooliganism»);
  • 13,433 cases of driving into the oncoming lane.

In addition, 93,313 vehicles were impounded for various traffic violations.

At the meeting, heads of regional divisions were instructed to step up road accident prevention efforts, with a particular focus on the safety of children and teenagers. Attention was also drawn to ensuring legality and discipline among officers. In light of the tourist season, heightened traffic safety control was ordered.
https://24.kg/english/339345/
