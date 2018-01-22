Over 160 drivers punished in Bishkek for parking violations for week

At least 162 motor vehicles were placed on impoundment lots for parking violations in Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek Traffic Safety Directorate reported.

From January 15 to January 21, inspectors detected 19,800 administrative violations, including 296 cases of driving in a state of intoxication. 573 administrative protocols were drawn up for operation of vehicles without relevant documents, 813 vehicles were placed on a specialized impoundment lot for various violations of the traffic rules.