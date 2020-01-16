19-year-old girl jumps out of window in Bishkek

A 19-year-old girl jumped out of a window in Bishkek. Police department of Pervomaisky district of the capital informed 24.kg news agency.

The incident happened yesterday. The police were called at 19.00 to the intersection of Orozbekov Street and Zhibek Zholu Avenue. The girl was hospitalized.

«She rents a room with her sister. She studies at one of the universities, works as a seller. At the moment, the girl is in intensive care unit. There is a suspicion of a rupture of internal organs,» the police told.