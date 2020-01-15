10:23
Attack on Bolot Temirov: Detainees confess to crime

Detainees confessed to attacking the editor of Factcheck.kg Bolot Temirov with the purpose of robbery. The police told 24.kg news agency.

It is specified that the cell phone stolen from Temirov was not found among the detainees. But they made confession, saying they wanted to rob the journalist.

Police detain four suspects in attack on Factcheck.kg editor-in-chief
They took away only the cell phone from Bolot Temirov, which he dropped when he fell to the ground after a blow. At the same time, he had a laptop in his hands, which the attackers did not take. The attackers also did not take money from the pockets of the victim.

Bolot Temirov told 24.kg news agency that the identification of the detainees was scheduled for today.

«Looking at photos, I can’t say for sure whether they attacked me. I can say that two of the attackers were of medium height,» he said.

Recall, four suspects were detained on the fact of attack on the chief editor of Factcheck.kg website Bolot Temirov. All of them are natives of Jalal-Abad region. The detainees were placed in a temporary detention center.
