Police detain four suspects in attack on Factcheck.kg editor-in-chief

Four suspects were detained in connection with an attack on the Editor-in-Chief of Factcheck.kg website Bolot Temirov. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

Related news Attacked journalist Bolot Temirov starts his own investigation

On January 14, the police detained 26-year-old D.B. and B.A., 27-year-old J.E. and 25-year-old O.A. All of them are natives of Jalal-Abad region.

«The detainees were placed in a temporary detention center. At present, all the circumstances of the crime committed by them are being clarified,» the Interior Ministry stressed.

Recall, three unknown persons attacked the Editor-in-Chief of Factcheck.kg resource Bolot Temirov on January 9. He was beaten and his mobile phone was taken away. The journalist himself regards the fact of the attack as an attempt to intimidate him. Doctors diagnosed him with brain concussion and bruises. The police registered the fact of beating only a day later.

Bolot Temirov himself made a statement after the incident.