Meerbek Miskenbaev, a member of SDPK party, was arrested until February 9, 2020. The decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

The supporter of Almazbek Atambayev will be kept in the pretrial detention center 1.

Yesterday, the Deputy Chairwoman of SDPK party Kunduz Zholdubaeva, the deputies of the Parliament Asel Koduranova, Irina Karamushkina, as well as Almazbek Atambayev’s supporter Meerbek Miskenbaev, were handed a notice of suspicion of an attempt to seize power.