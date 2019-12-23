17:00
Supreme Court dismisses Kanat Isaev’s case for absence of crime

The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan changed verdict of the first instance court to deputy of the Parliament Kanatbek Isaev. Press service of the court informed 24.kg news agency.

The court terminated the criminal proceedings in the case for the absence of crime in the act.

«Verdict of the Pervomaisky District Court dated January 4, 2018 in relation to Kanat Isaev, Bolot Imamadiev, Mirlan Esenbekov on allocation of land, creation of TIG municipal enterprise, TST CJSC, movement of Yashar store and the episode concerning movement and construction of a new bus station was canceled,» the court said.

By the decision of the judicial board of the Supreme Court, the criminal proceedings against Kanatbek Isaev were terminated due to the absence of crime in his actions.

From the decision of the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic

Recall, Kanatbek Isaev was accused of illegal transfer of land from municipal ownership to private, illegal sale of buildings of a city library and a dormitory to a private person at a lower cost and illegal transfer of implementation of contract work on construction of a bus station at the expense of city budget to a private company. The Pervomaisky District Court sentenced him to 12 years in prison. The Bishkek City Court dismissed the case because the statute of limitation has expired.
