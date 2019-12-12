15:25
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Centerra Gold Inc. does not own any assets or objects in Mongolia

Centerra Gold Inc. does not own any Mongolian operations or properties and has not conducted any business in Mongolia since October 2018. Kumtor Gold Company reports.

Recently, separate media have published that Mongolian Court of Appeal revoked four Centerra Gold licenses in favor of an NGO.

In this regard, Kumtor Gold Company would like to clarify media misinformation and states that Centerra Gold Inc. does not own any Mongolian operations or properties and has not conducted any business in Mongolia since October 2018.

Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canadian company publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and is the owner of the Kumtor, Mount Milligan and Öksüt mines and many other properties worldwide.

«Prior to October 2018, Centerra Gold Inc. previously owned a Mongolian business unit which it held through two Mongolian subsidiary companies. Those Mongolian companies were named «Centerra Gold Mongolia LLC» and «Boroo Gold LLC.» In October 2018, Centerra Gold Inc. sold its entire Mongolian business to OZD GROUP PTE Ltd., a private Singapore based company. The transaction was completed by selling both Centerra Gold Mongolia LLC and Boroo Gold LLC (in their entirety) to OZD GROUP PTE Ltd,» the company stressed.

For more information please refer to Centerra Gold’s news release https://s3.amazonaws.com/centerragold/news/October2018/A6rvd5bxeVejnZsmpFAD.pdf .
link:
views: 68
Print
Related
Centerra Gold не владеет активами или объектами в Монголии
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan intends to get dividends from Centerra Gold
Премьер-министр Кыргызстана хочет получить от Centerra Gold дивиденды
Over 14 tons of gold produced at Kumtor for nine months of 2019
Head of Centerra Gold to arrive in Kyrgyzstan
В Кыргызстан приедет глава Centerra Gold. Будут обсуждать выплату дивидендов
Kyrgyzstan - Centerra agreement to ensure more efficient operation of Kumtor
Centerra Gold announces Board Chair succession
Centerra Gold объявила о смене председателя совета директоров
Официальный комментарий «Центерры Голд» относительно бизнеса в Монголии
Popular
Qatar assists Kyrgyz police in fight against crime Qatar assists Kyrgyz police in fight against crime
Nephew of parliament speaker becomes head of Anti-Corruption Service Directorate Nephew of parliament speaker becomes head of Anti-Corruption Service Directorate
Kyrgyzstan plans to export electricity from 2022 Kyrgyzstan plans to export electricity from 2022
#BishkekSmog campaign against air pollution to take place in Bishkek #BishkekSmog campaign against air pollution to take place in Bishkek
12 December, Thursday
15:08
Online student enrollment system to start working on February 15 Online student enrollment system to start working on Fe...
14:56
Kyrgyzstanis reporting bribe to get reward
14:36
Resident of Toktogul district creates illegal drug laboratory in barn
14:22
Centerra Gold Inc. does not own any assets or objects in Mongolia
13:58
Sexual harassment of trainee. Investigator resigns after scandal