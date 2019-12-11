Bishkeksvet to spend almost 2.5 million soms on New Year decorations

Bishkeksvet will spend 2.5 million soms on New Year decorations. The state procurement portal says.

The municipal enterprise plans to acquire 4,000 meters of duralight and 11,000 meters of LED decorative string lights.

A bidder will have to present samples of goods at the time of opening of documents, as well as have experience in implementation of contracts or services in the amount of not less than the submitted lot.

Recall, earlier the Bishkek City Administration reported that the ceremony of lighting up the main New Year tree of the country would take place on Friday, December 13, at 19.00 on the central Ala-Too square, and almost all the decorations were made in Bishkeksvet’s own workshop.