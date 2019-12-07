10:55
Cholpon Dzhakupova wins PRI Human Rights Award 2019

Director of Adilet Legal Clinic Cholpon Dzhakupova won the PRI Human Rights Award 2019. The Penal Reform International in Central Asia reports.

The awarding ceremony took place during the Human Rights in the Criminal Justice System National Forum.

It is reported that the forum was attended by representatives of the Ombudsman’s office, the National Center for Torture Prevention, the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Supreme Court, international and non-governmental organizations and others.

The human rights activist was awarded for her will, adherence to principles, justice and professional legal therapy of the society. «She was awarded the prize during the Human Rights in the Criminal Justice System National Forum, which its organizers timed to the International Human Rights Day,» the statement says.

Cholpon Dzhakupova also received the PRI medal from the Director of the Penal Reform International in Central Asia Azamat Shambilov.
