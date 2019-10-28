Sooronbai Jeenbekov gets acquainted with appeal of Cholpon Dzhakupova

Head of Adilet Legal Clinic and the ex-deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Cholpon Dzhakupova sent an open appeal to the President of the country Sooronbai Jeenbekov, where she told why the people did not believe his promises about fight against corruption.

The lawyer states about merger of crime with law enforcement agencies and failed judicial reform in it. Tolgonai Stamalieva, the head of the presidential press service, answered to 24.kg news agency whether the head of state intended to respond to the conclusions made by Cholpon Dzhakupova.

«A letter addressed to the president was received on October 23. The relevant departments will study the arguments presented in the letter,» said Tolgonai Stamalieva and added that Cholpon Dzhakupova recently met with Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

The head of state familiarized with the open appeal of Cholpon Dzhakupova Tolgonai Stamalieva

Recall, Cholpon Dzhakupova told the head of state that the people had no choice but to record the moment of conclusion of an agreement and transfer of money.

«Often, citizens are illegally prohibited from traveling abroad; property seizures are imposed, including against persons who are witnesses in criminal cases. Facts of seizure of money and securities of witnesses placed in banks in their name as heads of organizations and other legal entities are of particular concern, which have clear signs of corruption, raiding and open pressure on business. Moreover, no one bears responsibility for the flagrant facts of human rights violations,» the author of the appeal says.

Earlier, Adilet Legal Clinic repeatedly sent analytical letters and appeals to the country’s top leadership with requests to respond to the lawlessness and mess that were being created from the point of view of law, which will only be aggravated in the absence of control. However, no reaction followed. The lack of feedback from society leads to the fact that power is increasingly moving away from the people.