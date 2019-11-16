Olympic-standard swimming pool opened in Kara-Balta after repair

Olympic-standard swimming pool was opened after major repairs in Kara-Balta. The Information Support Department of the Government Office of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The day before, the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev, as part of a working trip to Chui region, got acquainted with conditions created after the overhaul of Manas sports complex and its winter swimming pool. The head of the Government has already visited it in December 2018. Then the pool was in disrepair.

The object of the Olympic standard was put into operation in 1977. It has a swimming pool with six lanes, the depth varies from 1.7 to 4 meters.

Over the entire period of operation of the facility, major repairs have never been carried out, the roof and the pool basin, walls, windows were partially repaired and other ongoing work was carried out. Given that the pool is a unique object for the region, Mukhammedkaliy Abylgaziev instructed to find the necessary funds to restore the Olympic-standard pool.

«As of today, not only the overhaul of the building’s ceiling, exterior brick walls, window blocks and doorways was completed, but also the pool’s basin was repaired with a complete restoration of the swimming bath, as well as waterproofing with protection of the reinforced concrete structure from corrosion. During the overhaul, the most modern standards for the construction of sports facilities were used,» the department said.