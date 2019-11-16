17:18
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Olympic-standard swimming pool opened in Kara-Balta after repair

Olympic-standard swimming pool was opened after major repairs in Kara-Balta. The Information Support Department of the Government Office of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The day before, the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev, as part of a working trip to Chui region, got acquainted with conditions created after the overhaul of Manas sports complex and its winter swimming pool. The head of the Government has already visited it in December 2018. Then the pool was in disrepair.

The object of the Olympic standard was put into operation in 1977. It has a swimming pool with six lanes, the depth varies from 1.7 to 4 meters.

Over the entire period of operation of the facility, major repairs have never been carried out, the roof and the pool basin, walls, windows were partially repaired and other ongoing work was carried out. Given that the pool is a unique object for the region, Mukhammedkaliy Abylgaziev instructed to find the necessary funds to restore the Olympic-standard pool.

«As of today, not only the overhaul of the building’s ceiling, exterior brick walls, window blocks and doorways was completed, but also the pool’s basin was repaired with a complete restoration of the swimming bath, as well as waterproofing with protection of the reinforced concrete structure from corrosion. During the overhaul, the most modern standards for the construction of sports facilities were used,» the department said.
link:
views: 112
Print
Popular
Kyrgyzstanis not be able to obtain visas to Italy, Spain, Austria in Bishkek Kyrgyzstanis not be able to obtain visas to Italy, Spain, Austria in Bishkek
Riots in Hong Kong. Foreign Ministry promises to help students from Kyrgyzstan Riots in Hong Kong. Foreign Ministry promises to help students from Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan allows driving at 110 kilometers per hour Kyrgyzstan allows driving at 110 kilometers per hour
Aierken Saimaiti’s murder. Citizenship of detainees still unknown Aierken Saimaiti’s murder. Citizenship of detainees still unknown
16 November, Saturday
16:21
Face recognition cameras pose risk to human rights in Kyrgyzstan Face recognition cameras pose risk to human rights in...
16:07
Kyrgyzstan to get $ 50 million grant to improve pastures
15:59
Man dies at Kara-Keche coal mine
15:48
Olympic-standard swimming pool opened in Kara-Balta after repair
13:42
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan note positive dynamics in relations