15:27
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Batukaev’s case. Trial postponed due to disease of Abdukhalim Raimzhanov

Trial of the criminal case on unlawful release of a kingpin Aziz Batukaev was to be held in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek today.

Related news
Atambayev’s case. Trial of case on illegal release of Aziz Batukaev begins
However, before start of the trial, a court clerk informed that the defendant Abdukhalim Raimzhanov did not come to the trial. The accused was hospitalized and was preparing for spinal surgery.

Aziz Batukaev left the country in April 2013. Doctors then diagnosed him with acute leukemia. He was early released from a penal colony in Naryn, where he was serving his sentence, and left for his historical homeland — Grozny (Chechnya).

Investigation into the unlawful release of the crime boss resumed in January 2019. It was sent to court in October. One of the defendants in the case is the ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev.
link:
views: 113
Print
Related
Atambayev’s case. Former president refuses to attend trial
Atambayev’s case. Trial of case on illegal release of Aziz Batukaev begins
Batukaev’s case. Almazbek Atambayev indicted on only one count
Son of former president Atambayev sues Prosecutor General’s Office
Almazbek Atambayev demands to release people detained after Koi-Tash events
Parliament deputies visit Atambayev in pretrial detention center
Deputy Karamushkina demands to stop persecution of Atambayev’s children
No face-to-face interrogations carried out with former president Atambayev
Term of detention of former president Atambayev extended
Constitutional Chamber announces decision on withdrawal of Atambayev’s immunity
Popular
Kyrgyzstanis not be able to obtain visas to Italy, Spain, Austria in Bishkek Kyrgyzstanis not be able to obtain visas to Italy, Spain, Austria in Bishkek
Explosion in Bishkek. Services could not check cafe until 2020 Explosion in Bishkek. Services could not check cafe until 2020
Kyrgyzstan allows driving at 110 kilometers per hour Kyrgyzstan allows driving at 110 kilometers per hour
Emergency Situations Ministry warns of avalanches on Karakol - Enilchek road Emergency Situations Ministry warns of avalanches on Karakol - Enilchek road
15 November, Friday
15:07
Rallies in Hong Kong. Parents of Kyrgyz students ask president for help Rallies in Hong Kong. Parents of Kyrgyz students ask pr...
15:01
Two Kyrgyzstanis become Asian Chess Champions
14:46
State Registration Service issues 36 fake Kyrgyz passports in 2019
14:30
Foreign Ministry ignores requests to evacuate Kyrgyz students from Hong Kong
14:14
Confidence in Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan continues to decline