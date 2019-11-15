Batukaev’s case. Trial postponed due to disease of Abdukhalim Raimzhanov

Trial of the criminal case on unlawful release of a kingpin Aziz Batukaev was to be held in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek today.

However, before start of the trial, a court clerk informed that the defendant Abdukhalim Raimzhanov did not come to the trial. The accused was hospitalized and was preparing for spinal surgery.

Aziz Batukaev left the country in April 2013. Doctors then diagnosed him with acute leukemia. He was early released from a penal colony in Naryn, where he was serving his sentence, and left for his historical homeland — Grozny (Chechnya).

Investigation into the unlawful release of the crime boss resumed in January 2019. It was sent to court in October. One of the defendants in the case is the ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev.