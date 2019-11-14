One-day wards for pregnant women opened in 5 regions and Bishkek

One-day wards for pregnant women were opened in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund reported.

They were opened at ten pilot hospitals of the republic.

Pregnant women, who do not need long-term hospitalization, will be able to get medical care at the National Center of Maternity and Childhood Welfare, the city perinatal center, at clinical maternity hospitals No. 1, 2 in Bishkek, as well as in Chui, Talas, Issyk-Kul and Jalal-Abad Regional Combined and Osh Interregional Clinical Hospitals.

Standards for medical care for pregnant women have been developed and adopted for these medical institutions; a list of diseases subject to hospitalization to these wards has been determined.

In addition, CMIF has developed provisions on payment for treated cases at these wards and installed software at the pilot hospitals.

At least 12.1 million soms are planned for financing the one-day wards in 2019, 6.6 million soms have been spent.