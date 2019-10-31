09:59
Kyrgyzstanis to participate in Katyusha Military Song Festival

Kyrgyzstanis Rustam Ruslanov and Zulfiya Meizer will take part in the 14th All-Russian Festival-Competition of folk art of soldiers of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, veterans of military service and members of their families Katyusha. Press service of the Central House of the Russian Army named after M.V. Frunze reported.

Soloists of the pop-folk ensemble of the Central House of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan will perform in the nomination «Vivat, Victory!».

Vocalists from Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan participate in the competition.

Katyusha jury traditionally includes both the heads of the Russian Ministry of Defense and Russian pop stars. This year, the People’s Artist of Russia Nikolai Baskov will evaluate the work of military performers.

Semifinalists will be auditioned at the Central House of the Russian Army on November 5-7. Winners and prize-winners in the nominations and a winner of the Grand Prix will be chosen on November 8 in the final of the festival.
