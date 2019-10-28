17:19
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Ex-Prime Minister Sapar Isakov refuses to attend trial

Criminal case on modernization of the Bishkek’s Heating and Power Plant continues in Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek. The process is chaired by the Judge Inara Gilyazetdinova.

All the defendants appeared in the courtroom, except for the former prime minister Sapar Isakov. He refused to leave the guard room, despite the fact that the court had earlier ruled to bring him to the hearing.

Earlier, accused of corruption during the modernization of the capital’s HPP refused to leave the guard room until two witnesses, experts G. Asanova and Evgeniy Khafizov, are interrogated in court. They made a conclusion on the damage of $ 111 million.

The former prime ministers Sapar Isakov and Zhantoro Satybaldiev, deputy of the Parliament Osmonbek Artykbaev, top managers of the energy sector Salaydin Avazov and Aibek Kaliev are kept in the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security within the case on modernization of Bishkek’s HPP. Ex-finance minister Olga Lavrova is under house arrest.

All of them are charged with abuse of office and corruption.
link:
views: 96
Print
Related
Sapar Isakov forcibly taken to trial of Bishkek HPP modernization case
Sapar Isakov's state of health deteriorates
Sapar Isakov’s condition remains grave, he convoyed to detention center
Sapar Isakov’s state of health is poor, he is still in hospital
SCNS discloses diagnosis of Sapar Isakov
Former prime minister Sapar Isakov hospitalized
Rally in support of Sapar Isakov ends by adoption of resolution
Protesters in Kochkorka demand to release Sapar Isakov
Supporters of Sapar Isakov gather for rally in Kochkorka
Modernization of Bishkek HPP. Sapar Isakov not recommended TBEA
Popular
Road in Boom gorge to be closed due to descent of stones Road in Boom gorge to be closed due to descent of stones
Results of competition. How do the youth of Kyrgyzstan see corruption? Results of competition. How do the youth of Kyrgyzstan see corruption?
Police investigator detained in Bishkek for bribe extortion Police investigator detained in Bishkek for bribe extortion
Kyrgyzstan owes 30 percent of its GDP to China Kyrgyzstan owes 30 percent of its GDP to China
28 October, Monday
16:05
Ex-Prime Minister Sapar Isakov refuses to attend trial Ex-Prime Minister Sapar Isakov refuses to attend trial
15:25
Intersections of Moskovskaya - Logvinenko, Panfilov Streets opened for traffic
15:05
Illegal migrants try to leave Russia for Kyrgyzstan in minibus’ trunk
14:42
Sooronbai Jeenbekov gets acquainted with appeal of Cholpon Dzhakupova
14:26
Some provisions of new alimony law to cause disputes in Parliament