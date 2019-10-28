Ex-Prime Minister Sapar Isakov refuses to attend trial

Criminal case on modernization of the Bishkek’s Heating and Power Plant continues in Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek. The process is chaired by the Judge Inara Gilyazetdinova.

All the defendants appeared in the courtroom, except for the former prime minister Sapar Isakov. He refused to leave the guard room, despite the fact that the court had earlier ruled to bring him to the hearing.

Earlier, accused of corruption during the modernization of the capital’s HPP refused to leave the guard room until two witnesses, experts G. Asanova and Evgeniy Khafizov, are interrogated in court. They made a conclusion on the damage of $ 111 million.

The former prime ministers Sapar Isakov and Zhantoro Satybaldiev, deputy of the Parliament Osmonbek Artykbaev, top managers of the energy sector Salaydin Avazov and Aibek Kaliev are kept in the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security within the case on modernization of Bishkek’s HPP. Ex-finance minister Olga Lavrova is under house arrest.

All of them are charged with abuse of office and corruption.