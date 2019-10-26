No face-to-face interrogations carried out with former president Atambayev

No face-to-face interrogations are carried out with the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev. His lawyer Sergei Slesarev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, Atambayev adheres to one position — not to participate in illegal and unlawful actions of the investigation. «Since he refused, no investigative measures are being taken with him. No official charges were brought against him on any of the 14 counts. The investigation is ongoing,» said Sergei Slesarev.

Most likely, the court hearings will be held behind closed doors, like within the case on illegal release of Aziz Batukaev. My client will not take part in them. Sergei Slesarev

The lawyer added that as soon as all possibilities of administering justice are exhausted in Kyrgyzstan, he will turn to the Hague Tribunal and the UN Human Rights Committee.

Almazbek Atambayev is accused of particularly serious crimes: violence against law enforcement agencies, murder, hostage taking, riots, corruption.