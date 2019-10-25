17:16
Fraudster from Kyrgyzstan detained in St. Petersburg

A citizen wanted for major fraud was detained in St. Petersburg (Russia) with assistance of the Representative Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the agency reported.

The man was on the interstate wanted list for fraud committed in the Kyrgyz Republic.

In 2017, he gained citizens’ trust and took 545,000 soms from them on a pretext of assistance in purchase of freight transport. After receiving the money, he disappeared.

Initiator of the search was notified. Extradition of the detainee is being prepared.
