A weightlifter from Kyrgyzstan won a bronze medal at the Asian Junior Championship. The Asian Weightlifting Federation reported.

Competitions are held on October 19-27 in Pyongyang (DPRK). Nine athletes competed for victory in 81 kg weight category, including Kyrgyzstani Emil Moldodosov. In a jerk, he lifted a barbell weighing 147 kg, in a push — 184 kg. By the sum of two exercises, he lifted 331 kg (11 less than the champion) and took the third place.