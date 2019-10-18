Akyns to tell Kyrgyzstanis about inflation and family budget

Akyns are engaged in explaining the monetary policy of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The National Bank, as part of a program to raise the financial literacy of the population, has released a series of videos with akyns. They explain such economic concepts as «inflation», «monetary policy», «exchange rate», «family budget», as well as the functions of the National Bank.

«It’s not easy for an ordinary person to figure out what the country’s central bank is doing. «Monetary policy», «inflation targeting», «key rate» — all these terms are familiar to economists and financiers, but many people still need explanations what it is and how changes in this area influence their lives. Our project is an attempt to use traditional, historically established channels for transmitting information to convey the essence of the National Bank’s activities to the general public,» the National Bank noted.

The first series of audio and video consists of five songs. They are spread through social media, television and radio channels of the country.