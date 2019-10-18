Boxers from Kyrgyzstan win six medals at Asian Championship

Kyrgyzstanis won six medals at the Asian Championship among 15-16 years old athletes in boxing. Asian Boxing Confederation reported.

The tournament was held on October 8-17 in Fujairah (UAE). At least 239 boxers from 26 countries participated in it. Athletes competed in 13 weight categories.

Kyrgyz boxers Halit Aliev (80 kg) and Argen Baktybekov (over 80 kg) won silver medals. Satybaldy uulu Sagym (63 kg), Daniel Abdrakhmanov (66 kg), Bekbol Murasbekov (70 kg) and Mukash uulu Kabatai (75 kg) won bronze medals.