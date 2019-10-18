12:28
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Boxers from Kyrgyzstan win six medals at Asian Championship

Kyrgyzstanis won six medals at the Asian Championship among 15-16 years old athletes in boxing. Asian Boxing Confederation reported.

The tournament was held on October 8-17 in Fujairah (UAE). At least 239 boxers from 26 countries participated in it. Athletes competed in 13 weight categories.

Kyrgyz boxers Halit Aliev (80 kg) and Argen Baktybekov (over 80 kg) won silver medals. Satybaldy uulu Sagym (63 kg), Daniel Abdrakhmanov (66 kg), Bekbol Murasbekov (70 kg) and Mukash uulu Kabatai (75 kg) won bronze medals.
link:
views: 89
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis win four medals at Boxing Tournament in Russia
Kyrgyzstani takes 3rd place at Kazakhstan President's Boxing Cup
World boxing champion Dmitry Bivol visits Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis win two medals at Asian Boxing Championship
Kyrgyzstani takes 1st place at Boxing Tournament in Belarus
Kyrgyzstani Azat Usenaliev wins gold medal at Boxing Tournament in Finland
Kyrgyzstanis win 2 gold medals at Boxing Tournament in Russia
Athlete from Kyrgyzstan wins silver medal in Kazakhstan
Boxer Azat Usenaliev wins bronze medal at Asian Games
Athlete Azat Usenaliev wins gold medal in Mongolia
Popular
Parliament of Kazakhstan approves agreement with Kyrgyzstan on checkpoints Parliament of Kazakhstan approves agreement with Kyrgyzstan on checkpoints
Architects go on strike in Kara-Suu district Architects go on strike in Kara-Suu district
Almazbek Atambayev threatens with hunger strike Almazbek Atambayev threatens with hunger strike
President Jeenbekov receives Chairwoman of Central Election Commission President Jeenbekov receives Chairwoman of Central Election Commission
18 October, Friday
11:35
Kyrgyz police continue search for missing traveler from France
11:17
Former Atambayev’s bodyguard refuses confrontation with Alga Kylychev
10:59
Kyrgyzstan develops next education development strategy
10:46
Boxers from Kyrgyzstan win six medals at Asian Championship
10:31
Inmate tries to escape from prison in Moldovanovka
17 October, Thursday
17:54
Kyrgyzstanis win medals at International Grappling Tournament